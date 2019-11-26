Manchester United are reportedly confident that they are at the front of the queue to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at the moment after his remarkable rise since leaving Manchester City for the Bundesliga earlier in his career.

It’s easy to see why Man Utd would want him after their recent struggles in attack, and it seems like they believe they can see off competition from big names such as Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to the Telegraph.

Sancho would be a fine signing for any of those clubs, but United certainly seem most in need of a marquee purchase like this right now after the inconsistent performances of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez both left in the summer.

The Telegraph claim the 19-year-old would likely cost around £100million, which seems a worthwhile investment for the Red Devils.

Liverpool are also mentioned in the report as suitors for Sancho, and it’s easy to see how he could be a great fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Still, the Reds seem pretty well stocked up front as it is so might not go all out for Sancho in the same way that it would make sense for United to.

From a neutral perspective, whether he chooses Anfield or Old Trafford, it would surely be great to see Sancho back in English football sooner rather than later.