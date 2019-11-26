Former Tottenham player and manager Tim Sherwood has warned the current players to be prepared for the different way in which Jose Mourinho handles things.

Spurs opted to sack Mauricio Pochettino last week and moved swiftly to appoint Mourinho as his successor less than 24 hours later.

Things have started pretty well under the Portuguese tactician, as Tottenham have picked up two wins in two games while scoring seven goals. However, they’ve conceded four goals too which isn’t ideal.

Nevertheless, it seems as though the managerial change has had an immediate impact, but time will tell just how long that lasts as they look to climb the Premier League table in the coming weeks and compete for major trophies.

However, Sherwood has warned the Tottenham players that while Pochettino would have protected them in the media if things weren’t going to plan, Mourinho will throw them under a bus if he believes that’s the right way to get a reaction out of certain individuals.

It hasn’t always worked out well for the 56-year-old, as seen during his time at Manchester United. With that in mind, time will tell if he has perhaps learned lessons from that stint and he won’t repeat his mistakes.

According to Sherwood though, he doesn’t see the ‘Special One’ changing his approach and ultimately believes that the Tottenham players need to be wary and prepared for that if there is a situation which brings that out of Mourinho in the coming months.