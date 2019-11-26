Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he isn’t worried over Mohamed Salah’s ongoing ankle troubles ahead of their meeting with Napoli in the Champions League.

The Merseyside giants host the Serie A outfit at Anfield on Wednesday night looking to move clear at the top of Group E and seal their place in the knockout stage as they currently hold a slender one-point lead over their rivals.

SEE MORE: Liverpool interested in Kylian Mbappe transfer but could use Jurgen Klopp connections to sign quality alternative

In order to have the best possible chance of doing so, Klopp will hope to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible at his disposal, but there are doubts over Salah given he didn’t feature against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

It came after the Egyptian ace was pictured wearing a protective boot during the international break as seen in the tweet below, as he initially sustained a knock to his ankle against Leicester City last month.

Klopp though isn’t concerned about the situation and has perhaps hinted that the decision to leave Salah out over the weekend was merely a precaution to avoid aggravating the problem further.

“Mo looks really good. He looked really good in training the day before yesterday especially, after the game. It was really good,” he is quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“Yesterday we didn’t do too much, so we will see today – but I’m not worried about it.”

Time will tell if the 27-year-old gets the green light to feature, but having bagged nine goals and provided five assists in 17 appearances so far this season, he has once again shown just how much of a crucial boost it would be for Liverpool to have him back in contention as soon as possible.

That said, Liverpool have a hectic fixture schedule ahead in December as they look to continue to compete on multiple fronts, and so perhaps Klopp will avoid taking any risks for as long as possible in order to ensure that Salah is as close to being at 100% as possible for the games in the coming weeks if he is deemed not quite ready to face Napoli by the medical staff this week.