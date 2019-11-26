Liverpool have been linked with a swoop for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir for weeks, but it’s now reported that they could face competition for his signature.

While Alisson has firmly cemented his place as first-choice between the posts at Anfield, it appears as though Jurgen Klopp is perhaps still keen to add a long-term back-up option behind the Brazilian.

The Merseyside giants already have a string of alternatives including Adrian who stepped in admirably for his teammate earlier this season after he suffered an injury setback, but based on the speculation below, it seems as though Liverpool are still open to adding a new signing in that department.

According to Calciomercato, via Aksan, it has been suggested that Lazio are also interested in Cakir, and could now offer competition to Liverpool for the €20m-rated shot-stopper.

It’s added that Juventus and RB Leipzig also hold an interest in him, and so to have that calibre of clubs monitoring his progress arguably says a lot about how talented he is and will be moving forward.

Cakir has made 18 appearances so far this season, conceding 24 goals while keeping just one clean sheet. On the basis of those numbers, that doesn’t paint a particularly impressive picture.

Nonetheless, the teams noted above have clearly spotted a real talent in the goalkeeper, and perhaps behind a better backline and with more experience at the top level, he could be a fundamental long-term signing for whoever is able to prise him away from Trabzonspor next year.