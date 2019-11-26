Man City are reportedly set to scout Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz next month as they consider a swoop for the Spaniard next summer.

The 23-year-old joined the Italian giants last year and has gone on to make 55 appearances for the club as he has firmly established himself as a key figure for Carlo Ancelotti.

However, speculation remains rife over his future amid interest from around Europe, with Calciomercato noting that Man City are set to scout him next month as they plan a summer swoop for the Spaniard.

It’s added though that they face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid for the classy midfield ace, and that doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the technical quality and ability on the ball that he has, which would make him a perfect fit for either of the Spanish giants.

That said, it could be a similar scenario under Pep Guardiola at Man City, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the reigning Premier League champions are convinced enough to launch a bid next summer to beat their rivals to his signature.

Calciomercato note that the purpose of their ‘mission’ to watch Ruiz is to determine how much they are willing to spend on him next year, while there is a threat that the former Real Betis star could sign a contract renewal which would see a release clause inserted into his agreement with Napoli.

That could complicate an exit next summer, and so while Man City will reportedly monitor his progress on the pitch, they will also surely be keeping a close eye on matters off it too as they won’t want Ruiz to sign a renewal which would involve that possible release clause becoming an issue.