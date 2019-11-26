Man Utd are reportedly in negotiations with Roma over a permanent deal for loanee Chris Smalling, who is said to be a priority for the Italian giants.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 30-year-old joined the Giallorossi on a season-long loan deal this past summer and has gone on to firmly establish himself as a pivotal figure for Paulo Fonseca’s side.

SEE MORE: Great news for Man United youngster as he makes the first team squad vs Astana less than a year after cancer treatment

After overcoming an early injury issue, Smalling has now made 11 appearances for Roma across all competitions, chipping in with two goals and an assist to go with his defensive work.

Further, Roma have conceded just 10 goals in the games that he has featured in, and so he has also helped to fill the void left behind by Kostas Manolas after his exit over the summer.

Such has been his impact and positive influence, Calciomercato now report, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that Roma have made him a priority to sign outright and they are in talks with Man Utd to find a deal.

However, it’s added in the report that the Red Devils are demanding at least €15m, while currently Roma are sticking to their guns at €12m.

It remains to be seen whether or not the two clubs will reach a compromise, but from Roma’s perspective, they have perhaps seen enough from Smalling already this season to feel that a permanent swoop is warranted for the England international.

With Harry Maguire joining Man Utd this past summer to add to the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, the level of competition for places at Old Trafford could also help convince Smalling to make the permanent switch to the Italian capital.