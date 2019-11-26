According to the Times (subscription required), Manchester United are expected to make a bid for Red Bull Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland once the January transfer window opens.

Haaland has been prolific for the Austrian outfit so far this season, scoring 26 goals in just 18 appearances across all competitions.

The usual quality of opposition quip that is raised with talents like this is completely out of the window in Haaland’s case.

The 19-year-old has scored 7 Champions League goals whilst playing in a group alongside reigning champions Liverpool and Italian powerhouses Napoli.

The Times add that the Red Devils have been tracking the youngster for some time now. It would be interesting to see him in a red shirt given his father, Alf-Inge, played for Manchester City.

The report also reiterates that United, who are usually reserved in the January window, are prepared to make an exception and bid for Haaland.

The Times suggest that any deal for the ace could exceed £60m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only has Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to call on up front – it seems wise for the Red Devils to add a striker at the mid-season point.

More importantly, none of United’s current forwards were tipped as natural central strikers in their youth. Haaland may be better suited to leading the club’s line than their current option.