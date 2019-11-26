Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides Joel Matip injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of defender Joel Matip after his spell on the sidelines with injury.

The former Cameroon international has been a hugely important performer for Liverpool in recent times, and fans will no doubt be eager to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Almost as important as Virgil van Dijk these days, Matip is a quality player and hard worker at the back, and the likes of Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez don’t look the most reliable backup options.

Speaking at his press conference today, as quoted by the Evening Standard’s David Lynch on Twitter, Klopp said Matip will be assessed this week, and after that it will be easier for LFC to give an idea of when he could return to action.

More from Klopp on Matip: “This week we have kind of a reassessment scan where you have a look at how it improved, but there’s nothing you can really do a lot, you have to wait until the body is doing the job pretty much. And we will see that, then we’ll know more." — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) November 26, 2019

The 28-year-old may well end up benefiting from the rest if this injury means he can come back for some crunch fixtures in the second half of the season when Liverpool will arguably need him most.