Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta has been linked with Arsenal job as Unai Emery looks to be edging closer to the exit door at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta was a key player for the Gunners before his retirement and move into coaching, and was spotted on his phone during City training today.

"Mikel, stop texting Arsenal and come back to training." pic.twitter.com/VjrxRpvcj9 — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) November 26, 2019

Watch the video above as Pep Guardiola appears to encourage Arteta to get off his phone, with the Spaniard looking a little distracted by whatever messages he was reading.

Unsurprisingly, this has led to talk on Twitter of Arsenal being in touch with Arteta about replacing Emery.

The 37-year-old would surely be a very risky appointment, though in fairness it’s hard to imagine AFC being any worse than they have been in recent games under Emery.