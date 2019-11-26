Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta has been linked with Arsenal job as Unai Emery looks to be edging closer to the exit door at the Emirates Stadium.
Arteta was a key player for the Gunners before his retirement and move into coaching, and was spotted on his phone during City training today.
MORE: Unai Emery situation at Arsenal is “very, very delicate” says David Ornstein
"Mikel, stop texting Arsenal and come back to training." pic.twitter.com/VjrxRpvcj9
— The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) November 26, 2019
Watch the video above as Pep Guardiola appears to encourage Arteta to get off his phone, with the Spaniard looking a little distracted by whatever messages he was reading.
Unsurprisingly, this has led to talk on Twitter of Arsenal being in touch with Arteta about replacing Emery.
The 37-year-old would surely be a very risky appointment, though in fairness it’s hard to imagine AFC being any worse than they have been in recent games under Emery.