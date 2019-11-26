Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer move to fix their defence with the signing of Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

The 20-year-old has shone in La Liga and could be a fine purchase for Man Utd to fix what has been a problem position for them for some time.

On top of that, United could bag this top young talent on the cheap as he has a release clause of just £10million at his current club, according to the Sun.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils definitely will go for Salisu, but it does seem like a sensible and smart piece of business if they do decide to push for it.

The Sun claim MUFC have scouted the Ghanaian heavily in recent times, so they should now have a decent idea about what kind of player they’d be getting.

One imagines it wouldn’t be too hard for Salisu to come in and provide an upgrade on flops like Phil Jones and Eric Bailly at Old Trafford.

Jones had a nightmare in United’s most recent game, a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United that saw him hauled off at half time by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.