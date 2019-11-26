Ominous sign for Unai Emery as MAJOR doubt emerges over Arsenal future

Uncertainty over Unai Emery’s future at Arsenal is reportedly growing as it’s now reported that the Gunners staff are expecting him to be sacked.

The pressure is building on the Spanish tactician as after failing to get Arsenal back into the Champions League in his first season in charge, there are doubts over his ability to put things right at the second time of asking.

We’re now 13 games into the Premier League campaign and the Gunners have slipped down to eighth place in the standings, eight points adrift of Chelsea who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

Having failed to win in their last five league outings, Arsenal need to get back on track quickly, especially if Emery is to silence the growing talk over his future at the Emirates.

However, Goal.com have suggested that the situation is so far down the line that the Arsenal staff are said to be waiting to be informed of his dismissal.

It’s suggested that although Emery is expected to remain in charge for their Europa League outing against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, the question has become when not if he will be sacked by the Arsenal hierarchy.

That’s not a good sign if you’re the Spanish tactician and it will surely only add to the tension and uncertainty within the camp ahead of their clash with Norwich City this weekend.

That game could now ultimately be decisive in terms of saving his job, as another negative result could really spark an angry backlash and increased calls for change.

A key reason why this could be interpreted as being particularly concerning for those who are hoping that Emery stays on, is that the Telegraph made a similar claim just a day before Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham by suggesting that the players were braced for a change on the bench.

If that’s the feeling within the club at Arsenal now too, Emery could be facing an inevitable departure unless there is quite the turnaround over the next two games.