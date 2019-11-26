Pundit Chris Sutton has discussed the Unai Emery situation at Arsenal and the prospect of former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino coming in at the Emirates Stadium.

This controversial move seems to be getting a lot of media attention at the moment, with Emery looking under growing pressure at Arsenal after a string of bad results and performances.

Meanwhile, Pochettino is unsurprisingly making headlines after becoming available last week as Tottenham somewhat surprisingly decided to sack him and replace him with Jose Mourinho.

The Argentine shone during his time in charge of Spurs and seems like he’d surely be a significant upgrade on Emery.

However, Tottenham and Arsenal are well known for their bitter rivalry and this move across north London would be hugely controversial, with the Independent suggesting this could be an issue for the manager despite his admirers at AFC.

Sutton, though, still believes it could be ideal for the Gunners, with the kind of rebuilding job needed at the club similar to what Pochettino did at Spurs.

“I do fear for Unai Emery. They gave Arsene Wenger 20 years. Emery probably won’t get 20 months in charge,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“It’s all unravelled. Southampton, a struggling team, carved Arsenal open. I just cannot see him lasting off the back of that. It’s not going to get any better. It’s just going to get worse.”

On Pochettino potentially taking over, he added: “I don’t see the big issue with it. If Emery does go, then why not go after the most sought-after manager out there.

“Arsenal need building again from the bottom. Did Pochettino do that at Tottenham? Absolutely. So why not?”