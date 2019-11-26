Menu

Real Madrid to consider potential €140million Manchester City transfer raid following significant development

Manchester City
Real Madrid are reportedly considering a future transfer swoop for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling as his future is thrown into some doubt.

The Spanish giants are said to be weighing up a bid in the coming months to sign the €140million-rated Sterling, according to Don Balon.

The England international could be an immense signing for Real, with his scoring record for City showing he could be a similar style of player for Los Blancos that Cristiano Ronaldo was.

Madrid have failed to replace the Portuguese goal machine since his move to Juventus last season, and a big name in attack like Sterling makes sense as a priority for them in the transfer market.

It seems the club’s interest may have been sparked by doubts over Sterling signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the Sun, the 24-year-old is waiting to find out about Pep Guardiola’s future before putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal for Manchester City

Guardiola potentially leaving City would no doubt be a huge blow, so it makes sense that players might not necessarily want to stick around if there has to be a change in the Etihad dugout.

Sterling is one of the finest players in the world and could no doubt do well to test himself abroad and play for a more historic club like Real Madrid.

As well as his dazzling displays on the pitch, Sterling has also been a great role model off the field with his anti-racism campaigning, while he’s also doing his bit today to encourage people to register to vote in the UK General Election before tonight’s deadline…

