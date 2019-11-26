Real Madrid pessimistic about Eden Hazard’s injury status after great performance vs PSG

It was finally starting to go well for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid. He had shaken off criticism for being unfit and overweight, while finally starting to justify his price tag on the pitch as well.

His performance against PSG tonight might have been his best yet. He looked a constant threat and finally looked comfortable taking responsibility and being one of the main creative outlets for one of the biggest teams in the world.

Unfortunately he might have a sizeable setback to overcome. He was forced off with an ankle injury and the reports don’t sound good:

? Alarma por el tobillo de Hazard tras la primera exploración en el vestuario. Malas sensaciones, queda pendiente de las pruebas médicas, pero hay pesimismo. @elchiringuitotv @DeporteslaSexta pic.twitter.com/TzcYSePvgp — José Luis Sánchez ?? (@JLSanchez78) November 26, 2019

Sanchez is a Spanish journalist who reported there was pessimism about his situation at the moment. It seemed the initial scan didn’t look good, so they are waiting for further tests but it doesn’t sound like they are positive about the situation for now.

One player who might be able to take advantage is Gareth Bale. He replace the Belgian and came so close to winning the game with a sublime free kick that hit the post in the final minute.

He needs a chance to win the fans back over, so if Hazard is out then it gives Bale a chance to have a regular run in the team and show his best form for his club.