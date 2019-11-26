Unai Emery must know that he’s fighting a losing battle at Arsenal now. Results are awful and a quick search of his name online will produce countless stories questioning his future at the club.

He might start to wonder what’s the best thing to do for his long term future at this point. Some might label him a quitter if he steps down, but the longer this goes on it could ruin his reputation and make it harder to find a good job in the future.

It seems things got worse at the weekend against Southampton. Obviously drawing the game isn’t good enough for a club like Arsenal, but there were more signs on display to suggest the players don’t like or respect him anymore.

According to a report from Football.London, Emery was seen having a heated debate with Alexandre Lacazette during the game. They suggest it happened during a break in play when a Southampton player was down injured, and it’s an awful look for everyone involved.

The players should respect their coach enough to listen to their instructions and carry them out on the pitch. While that could be harsh on Emery, the Arsenal board will realise it’s easier to replace a manger than a full squad of players so it might mean the Spaniard will eventually be shown the door.

The report also suggests there was a similar incident during the recent draw with Wolves when Kieran Tierney was seen yelling at his coach to “calm down”, so it doesn’t seem like an isolated incident.

Arsenal fans must be wondering how much worse it will need to get before the board decides to step in and do something.