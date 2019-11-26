Tottenham’s new manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly already identified some transfer targets in his first week in the job.

The Portuguese tactician has a reputation for splashing the cash on big names almost everywhere he’s been, and 90min claim he’s keen on highly-rated Benfica defender Ruben Dias.

The 22-year-old is a big prospect and looks ideal for Tottenham’s current needs, with both Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen heading towards being free agents at the end of the season.

Dias has shone in his time with Benfica and has 16 caps for the senior Portuguese national team, so looks a player who could now be ready to make the step up to a more competitive league.

90min also claim Manchester City are interested in Dias, who could be an important signing in the title race if he ends up moving to the Etihad Stadium instead.

Pep Guardiola has had his injury troubles at the back this season, which has likely played a part in City falling nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

If Spurs sign Dias, it could be a boost to their hopes of clawing back a chance of a top four finish, but if City get him it could give them a better chance of tightening up in the second half of the season and closing the gap on Liverpool.