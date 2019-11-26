Manchester City have reportedly opened talks with Raheem Sterling over a new contract which could see him become the club’s highest earner.

The 24-year-old has continued to establish himself as a fundamental figure for the reigning Premier League champions this season, and now has 83 goals and 70 assists in 209 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: Arsenal calling? Pep Guardiola appears to tell Mikel Arteta to get off his phone during Man City training

He has undoubtedly taken huge strides under Pep Guardiola, and the England international will certainly be seen as a crucial part of their plans moving forward to win more major trophies.

With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that Sky Sports report that City want to see Sterling commit his future to the club, and that in turn could make him the highest earner at the Etihad in the process.

It’s added that while Sterling currently earns around £275,000-a-week in the agreement he signed last year, his new deal could see him surpass Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian’s current contract said to be worth around £350,000-a-week.

While it seems as though negotiations are at an early stage, that does seem to be enough of a financial incentive at least to put pen to paper, although time will tell if Sterling is also convinced by the sporting project moving forward to keep Manchester City top of the pile in England and moving them closer to achieving success in Europe.

Further, it could be a threat if Guardiola were to move on that certain players may be tempted to look for a new challenge elsewhere too such has his influence been, but Sky Sports add in their report that that isn’t a concern for Manchester City with regards to Sterling.