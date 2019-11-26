“The Mourinho effect”: These fans gloat as Olympiacos race into early lead over Spurs

For all of the hype and attention that Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Spurs has sparked, it’s widely forgotten that he’s had a disaster in his past three roles and could be a risky appointment.

He just about destroyed the Real Madrid changing room and left it completely fragmented, similarly his time at Chelsea ended with the team in the bottom half and plenty of suggestions the players had turned on him.

Then there was the spell at Manchester United. It started well, but eventually it crumbled with the team looking scared and completely predictable on the pitch. The more you look at it, it’s possible that the game has left him behind.

His team clung on for a victory against West Ham at the weekend, so a win over Olympiakos tonight could generate some momentum going forward. That’s currently looking unlikely with the Greek’s two goals ahead early on.

Obviously, some fans have taken to Twitter to have a good old gloat about the situation:

The Mourinho effect ?? — Brad Potter (@Brad_Potter04) November 26, 2019

Mourinho is finished — Conor (@MUMindset) November 26, 2019

Mourinho at the wheel — Guendouzi FC (@afcsultan1) November 26, 2019

Mourinho getting knocked out so that he can win the Europa League. Respect ? — Morgan (@_mrgn97) November 26, 2019

I warned you about Mourinho ????? — Cusch (@CuschieriStefan) November 26, 2019

Tottenham really sacked Pochettino for Mourinho. ?? — ? Ellis (@UtdEllis) November 26, 2019

There’s still plenty of time to turn this round, but it would be worrying for the fans if they crash to a defeat here. He desperately needs for this job to go well, so losing at home to inferior teams in the Champions League is not the way to go about that.