Unai Emery situation at Arsenal is “very, very delicate”, says David Ornstein

Unai Emery’s position at Arsenal looks “very, very delicate”, according to the latest update from trusted journalist David Ornstein.

Speaking on a podcast on The Athletic, Ornstein says the current expectation is that Emery will still be in charge for the Gunners’ Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

However, the reporter does explain that things are happening behind the scenes, with it now looking a matter of when, rather than if, Emery is dismissed by the club.

The Spanish tactician has not looked at all convincing for most of his time in charge at the Emirates Stadium so far, and fans will surely be pleased to hear it looks like he’s edging closer to an exit.

Ornstein explains that AFC have already begun considering candidates to replace Emery, but it remains to be seen precisely when they’ll pull the trigger.

The Daily Mirror have also recently reported on Emery’s future and claimed former Arsenal captain and current Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta is a leading candidate to come in as manager.