Arsenal legend Martin Keown has slammed Unai Emery as the wrong appointment for the Gunners and fired a warning to his old club.

The former defender is clearly not impressed with the work Emery has done since replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium, and it does seem increasingly likely that the Spaniard won’t last much longer.

David Ornstein of The Athletic says Emery’s position is “very, very delicate” at the moment and that it now seems more a question of when rather than if the former Sevilla boss is sacked.

Keown now seems to think hiring Emery was the wrong move by Arsenal, and says it’s now important for something to change at the club or star duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette surely won’t be sticking around.

“They gave the job to Emery but that is beginning to look like it was the wrong move. Now the decision-makers at Arsenal have another big call to make: do they stick with Emery or look elsewhere?” Keown wrote in his column in the Mail.

“If they decide to stick with Emery then the manager has big decisions to make himself.

“I warned against Arsenal signing David Luiz in August and I wonder if he should be taken out of the team now.

“Certainly star players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette will not be signing extensions unless things change.”

If AFC were to lose those two it would be a huge blow after their fine individual performances, with the north Londoners unlikely to easily replace them if they continue to struggle for silverware and miss out on Champions League qualification.