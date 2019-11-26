Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk made one Reds fan’s day with this classy gesture in this heartwarming video below.

Watch this clip from Liverpool’s official Twitter account as Van Dijk surprised LFC supporter David while he was at work and treated him for a tour of the club’s Melwood training base.

.@VirgilvDijk surprises a lifelong Red, who has had some challenges in his life. A day David will never, ever forget ?? Dear Liverpool FC, presented by @NIVEAMENUK… pic.twitter.com/lqtgK39kek — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2019

This gave David the chance to meet his heroes such as Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and Alisson, as well as manager Jurgen Klopp.

To top it all off, Van Dijk also revealed at the end that they were treating David to VIP tickets for a game in the Christmas schedule, plus paying for every away game for him until the end of the season.

This really is lovely stuff from Liverpool – a club who really cares about its fans and its local community.