Video: Amorebieta channels Luis Suarez and BITES his opponent ON THE HEAD

You would think it’s always a good thing if your name becomes a by-word for something else – think the “Van Basten” being that volley from the impossible angle or the Panenka penalty.

Sometimes it doesn’t even matter if you are a phenomenal player, one wrong move can see you get that reputation for the rest of your career. Zidane will always be remembered for the headbutt, whole it happened more than once but Luis Suarez was known for getting a bit bitey.

Former Fulham defender Fernando Amorebieta is currently playing in Paraguay. He’s had a decent if fairly unspectacular career where he’s rarely attracted a lot of attention.

That might change after this:

?? If there’s one surefire way to get yourself sent off, it’s biting someone’s head. Fernando Amorebieta losing the plot, in the Paraguayan Superclásico. ?pic.twitter.com/Zg64hK1Aut — FotMob (@FotMob) November 26, 2019

Fernando Amorebieta. From getting red cards for cynical fouls…to now biting heads. He’s stepped up his game since leaving Spain. ???? pic.twitter.com/UrAbe9lGWq — Talking LaLiga (@TalkingLaLiga) November 25, 2019

It’s absolute madness as he actually bites the opposing player on the top of his head. It’s not clear what his punishment will be at this point, but he has to be banned for a long time.