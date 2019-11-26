Menu

Video: Benzema scores for Real Madrid vs PSG after lovely team move

Champions League
In the 16th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League clash between Real Madrid and PSG, Eden Hazard sparked an attacking move for Los Blancos with a lovely run.

The ex-Premier League superstar played the ball into promising midfielder Fede Valverde  – who charged forward, before playing an inch-perfect one-two pass with marauding full-back Dani Carvajal.

Valverde picked out playmaker Isco with a pass but the superstar’s effort struck the post. Fortunately talisman Karim Benzema was on hand to collect the rebound and slot the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at Madrid’s well-worked opener below:

This was lovely play from Zinedine Zidane’s men.

