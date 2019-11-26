In the 16th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League clash between Real Madrid and PSG, Eden Hazard sparked an attacking move for Los Blancos with a lovely run.

The ex-Premier League superstar played the ball into promising midfielder Fede Valverde – who charged forward, before playing an inch-perfect one-two pass with marauding full-back Dani Carvajal.

Valverde picked out playmaker Isco with a pass but the superstar’s effort struck the post. Fortunately talisman Karim Benzema was on hand to collect the rebound and slot the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at Madrid’s well-worked opener below:

Benzema’n?n golüyle Real Madrid 1-0 önde. Hazard ve Valverde’den temiz oyun. Çok güzel bir tak?m golü. pic.twitter.com/3lqr0r8Cfh — The Football Writer (@TheFootballWr8r) November 26, 2019

Benzema the most under rated no 9 of this generation ? Hazard starting to show his class finally pic.twitter.com/gs7UvEQR01 — #FreeUncleSharma (@unclesharma) November 26, 2019

This was lovely play from Zinedine Zidane’s men.