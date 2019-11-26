Video: Christian Eriksen sets up Harry Kane to put Spurs 4-2 up

It was starting to look like this could be an awkward start to Mourinho’s Tottenham career. Olympiacos had gone 2-0 up and Spurs looked out of ideas early in the game.

It might still look like Christian Eriksen will leave next Summer, but the decision to throw him on after 30 minutes has paid off for the new manager.

It’s a sublime free kick from the Danish star, it means Harry Kane simply needs to guide it past the keeper and into the net:

As long as they go on to win it will secure qualification for the knockout stages for Tottenham. Their thumping from Bayern earlier in the competition means they will need to settle for second place, but at least it puts them through.