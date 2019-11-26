Menu

Video: Dele Alli scores for Tottenham after Olympiacos defensive error

In the 45th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Tottenham and Olympiacos, Dele Alli got Spurs back into the tie with a goal on the brink of halftime.

Right-back Serge Aurier fired a low-cross into the box from the right-wing and one of Olympiacos’ defender completely missed the ball with his attempted clearance and another forgot to track Dele.

The 23-year-old managed to react quick enough to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the England international’s goal below:

Olympiacos will be kicking themselves after conceding such a cheap goal.

