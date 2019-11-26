Video: Harry Kane equalises for Tottenham vs Olympiacos after quick throw-in

In the 49th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos, Serge Aurier threw the ball into Lucas Moura’s path after receiving the ball quickly by the ballboy.

The quick throw-in left Olympiacos’ defence scrambling to get back in place and Moura made the side pay by picking out Harry Kane with a low cross.

The prolific forward made no mistake by slotting the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Dele Alli got a goal back for Spurs on the brink of halftime by capitalising on Olympiacos’ lapse in concentration at the back.

Take a look at Kane’s equaliser below:

New boss Jose Mourinho will be delighted to see that his side have got themselves back into the clash so quickly.