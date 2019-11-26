Video: Hazard’s STUNNING first-time back-heel flick for Madrid vs PSG

In the 20th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Eden Hazard produced a moment of magic.

The attacker pulled off a stunning first-time back-heel pass to Marcelo after a long pass from one of his teammates. Hazard made this look easy.

Hazard showcased his mercurial skill before Karim Benzema’s opener – by somehow managing to nutmeg the referee and get past the opposition in the buildup to the goal.

Check out the superstar’s sensational touch below, courtesy of BT Sport ESPN:

Hazard is enjoying himself tonight, is the ex-Premier League superstar finally finding his feet in Madrid?