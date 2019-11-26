Menu

Video: Hazard’s STUNNING first-time back-heel flick for Madrid vs PSG

Champions League
In the 20th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Eden Hazard produced a moment of magic.

The attacker pulled off a stunning first-time back-heel pass to Marcelo after a long pass from one of his teammates. Hazard made this look easy.

Hazard showcased his mercurial skill before Karim Benzema’s openerby somehow managing to nutmeg the referee and get past the opposition in the buildup to the goal. 

Check out the superstar’s sensational touch below, courtesy of BT Sport ESPN:

Hazard is enjoying himself tonight, is the ex-Premier League superstar finally finding his feet in Madrid?

