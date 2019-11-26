Video: Jose Mourinho congratulates Tottenham ball boy after brilliant quick-thinking to assist goal

Tottenham fought their way back into contention against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Harry Kane drawing them level after the break.

Jose Mourinho’s side found themselves 2-0 down after just 19 minutes as they made a nightmare start to the encounter in the Portuguese tactician’s first home game in charge.

However, Dele Alli pounced on a defensive mistake just before half-time to give them a major boost, and it took just five minutes after the restart for them to find a second and level things up.

It was Kane who finished off the move to find the back of the net after some important build up play from Lucas Moura in particular, but as seen in the video below, the Tottenham ball boy’s quick thinking to get them back attacking after the ball had gone out of play set up the chance.

Acknowledging that, Mourinho made a point of going across to the youngster after the goal to congratulate him on an assist in what was a classy move from the Tottenham boss.

Jose Mourinho makes sure the ball boy gets the respect he deserves for the assist ??? Class. pic.twitter.com/4zWt0Jxwco — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2019

