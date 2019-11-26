Menu

Video: Papu Gomez destroys defender before producing superb strike for Atalanta

Atalanta
Atalanta were desperately scrapping to keep their hopes of advancing to the Champions League knockout stages alive as they faced Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

The Serie A outfit sat bottom of Group C ahead of kickoff at the San Siro, but a win over their rivals would potentially keep them in contention heading into the last round of fixtures.

Fortunately for them, they have Alejandro Gomez in the XI and the Argentine is always capable of producing a bit of magic for the Bergamo side.

As seen in the video below, he firstly destroyed a defender with a cheeky nutmeg to get past him with ease before then keeping his composure and producing a fine angled finish into the opposite bottom corner to double his side’s lead.

It was a classy solo effort from Atalanta’s talisman, and they’ll hope that coupled with Man City leading Shakhtar, they still have a chance of making it through the group stage.

