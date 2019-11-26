Juventus were involved in a scrappy encounter with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, but a bit of magic from Paulo Dybala gave them the lead on the stroke of half-time.

While the Turin giants have already secured their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League, they are still looking to seal top spot in Group D.

SEE MORE: Video: Juventus star beats Cristiano Ronaldo with cheeky nutmeg in training

In turn, it was a crucial encounter between the two European giants with plenty still left to play for, and so Maurizio Sarri would have been delighted to see Dybala give them lead just before the break.

As seen in the video below, the Argentine forward did it in some style too as he hammered home his free-kick from an almost impossible angle to beat Jan Oblak of all goalkeepers.

With just the right amount of whip and pace on his strike, Dybala was able to bypass the crowded penalty area and go straight for goal with what is one of the most accurate and sweetly struck efforts we’ll see for some time.

It’s a stunning effort from the Juventus forward, and he’ll hope that it helps his side secure all three points.

Ohhhh Paulo Dybala! ? That is outstanding! A stunning free-kick from the Argentine diamond ?? pic.twitter.com/JkKzv2TBQ8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2019