Video: PSG’s Pablo Sarabia scores with AMAZING strike vs Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain star Pablo Sarabia secured a draw for the Parisians against Real Madrid with a stunning strike in the 82nd minute of tonight’s mammoth Champions League clash.

Full-back Juan Bernat played a low cross across the edge of the box that was expertly dummied by Kylian Mbappe and subsequently left by Neymar.

The ball fell to Julian Draxler, but his shot was blocked and fell into the path of Pablo Sarabia.

Sarabia hit the back of the net with a superb first-time strike that flew into the top corner.

Take a look at the Spain international’s stunning strike below:

Le super but de Sarabia pour le PSG ! 2-2 quel match ! #RMAPSG pic.twitter.com/WLu9Q8HF1P — Joga Bonito (@jogabonitofr) November 26, 2019

Sarabia’s sensational goal will undoubtedly be a special moment for himself and his family.

The ace was born and raised in Madrid, the attacking midfielder even came through the ranks of Los Blancos’ academy.

Thomas Tuchel’s side certainly stepped up the pace in the second-half and they deserved to share the spoils with Real Madrid.