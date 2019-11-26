Menu

Video: Serge Aurier’s excellent finish to give Tottenham lead vs Olympiacos

Tottenham FC
In the 72nd minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos, Dele Alli showed off his silky dribbling to keep the ball in a crowded box.

The England international fired a cross across the box, the ball in was cut short on it’s flight path by a header from Heung-Min Son and the ball perfectly dropped for Serge Aurier.

The Ivorian kept a cool head and smashed the ball into the back of the net with a lovely finish.

Aurier also literally had a key hand to play in Harry Kane’s equaliser, the ace took a quick long-throw after some excellent work by the ballboy.

After a very sloppy start, Jose Mourinho’s men have managed to get themselves in front, it looks like Spurs have the comeback in the bag.

