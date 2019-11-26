Video: Two Club Brugge players sent off for OVER CELEBRATING late equaliser

Yes it’s probably in the rules and everything, but there’s nothing more joyless than sending players off for celebrating goals.

It would be fair enough if players were picking up corner flags and launching them into the crowd, but simply removing your shirt or kicking a corner flag is hardly the crime of the century.

Thankfully for Brugge this all happened in the final minute, but they had two players sent off for over celebrating their late equaliser away to Galatasaray this evening:

It won’t be enough to get them through to the next round, but unless the Turkish side can take something from their game against PSG in the final round of matches, the Belgians will have the consolation of a place in the Europa League knockout rounds.