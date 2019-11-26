Menu

Video: ‘Why he’s Brazil’s backup’ – These Liverpool fans on Ederson’s mistake for Man City

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Some Liverpool fans slammed Ederson and laughed off comparisons to Reds star Alisson after seeing the Manchester City man’s mistake against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Alisson completely missed the ball whilst charging one of Shakhtar’s attackers and his error almost cost Pep Guardiola’s side a goal – it wasn’t for a phenomenal goal-line block by Fernandinho.

Ederson has made name for himself with his impressive ability with the ball, but his tendency to play as a sweeper keeper almost caught him out tonight.

Take a look at the City star’s almost costly error below:

Here’s how some fans reacted to the blunder:

With Alisson now back from his injury and Manchester United’s David de Gea showing off his cat-like reflexes after a difficult year – who is the Premier League’s best goalkeeper?

Furthermore, is City’s Ederson part of the top 2?

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Alisson allison becker ederson ederson moraes