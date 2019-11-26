Video: ‘Why he’s Brazil’s backup’ – These Liverpool fans on Ederson’s mistake for Man City

Some Liverpool fans slammed Ederson and laughed off comparisons to Reds star Alisson after seeing the Manchester City man’s mistake against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Alisson completely missed the ball whilst charging one of Shakhtar’s attackers and his error almost cost Pep Guardiola’s side a goal – it wasn’t for a phenomenal goal-line block by Fernandinho.

Ederson has made name for himself with his impressive ability with the ball, but his tendency to play as a sweeper keeper almost caught him out tonight.

Take a look at the City star’s almost costly error below:

Fernandinho the GOAT! What is Ederson doing pic.twitter.com/oKDfhDbm9k — K (@TheKassSaeed) November 26, 2019

Here’s how some fans reacted to the blunder:

That’s why he’s Brazil’s back up — Star Boy (@SirLeonP) November 26, 2019

Ederson < Allison — Abelxd (@ElverGuita11) November 26, 2019

Is this the guy you lots try to compare to Alisson?pic.twitter.com/sv3e8Uo24V — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) November 26, 2019

Don’t compare this bum to Alisson. pic.twitter.com/uEfIP4vsv3 — Dave (@JoeDaveGomez) November 26, 2019

Certain man have him ahead of Alisson yknw ? pic.twitter.com/OOxeN9N9Td — Kaye8a. ? (@KayethenLFC) November 26, 2019

People genuinely have the audacity to say Ederson>Alisson pic.twitter.com/cYHgZwpuvi — #29?? (@GuendouziEra29) November 26, 2019

With Alisson now back from his injury and Manchester United’s David de Gea showing off his cat-like reflexes after a difficult year – who is the Premier League’s best goalkeeper?

Furthermore, is City’s Ederson part of the top 2?