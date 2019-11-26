Swedish club Hammarby have denied they’ve agreed a deal to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic despite his strong transfer hint on Twitter earlier today.

The 38-year-old forward tweeted a short video clip of his name on a Hammarby shirt, in what is surely at least meant to look like a hint he’s joining the club.

Ibrahimovic is available after recently leaving MLS club LA Galaxy, but one imagines he might still have it in him to play for a bigger club and in a more competitive league.

The Swede has played for big clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan, and Barcelona in a glittering career in Europe, and still looks a top performer based on his recent stint in the MLS.

Even if he is getting on a bit, Hammarby seems like a bit of a step down for such a naturally gifted footballer.

It will be interesting to see how this develops as Hammarby quite tellingly say they haven’t signed him ‘yet’.

“Zlatan has not joined us yet. If he had signed a contract it would be on our website,” the club’s communications manager Axel Pershagen is quoted by the Sun.