Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing 23-year-old Nice full-back Youcef Atal.

The Algerian international has made 41 appearances for the Ligue 1 club since joining them last summer, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. This season, Atal has featured in 11 matches for Nice, scoring against Dijon and assisting against Rennes and Bordeaux. The 23-year-old has also made 18 appearances for Algeria and was a part of the team that won the AFCON this summer during which he provided two assists.

According to 90min, Arsenal and Tottenham are both willing to engage in a transfer battle for Atal should he be available in January. The report also suggests that other clubs interested in him include Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and PSG.

Valued at €25 million according to Transfermarkt, the Algerian international is a right-back but can also play as a right midfielder or a right winger.

Atal’s addition would certainly add more depth to either of Arsenal or Spurs. However, he might get more playing time at the latter since the Gunners already have the likes of Calum Chambers and Hector Bellerin.

Tottenham’s first-choice right-back is Serge Aurier and they also have Kyle Walker-Peters who can play in that position. However, Atal could be a fine option for Jose Mourinho’s side at right-back provided he joins them.