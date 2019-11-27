Arsenal have confirmed that right-back Hector Bellerin is a doubt for the club’s game against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League this Thursday night.

The Gunners have been in dire form of late, leading to plenty of speculation over Unai Emery’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Athletic have been among the sources to suggest Emery could be edging ever closer to the sack at Arsenal, with his situation described by David Ornstein as being “very, very delicate”.

Most Gooners will probably be eager for the Spanish tactician to be sacked at this point, and he’s been given an even harder task now with the club’s official site confirming Bellerin has a tight hamstring and is being assessed ahead of Thursday night’s game.

Bellerin missed the start of the season due to injury and many felt he would be an important member of the team once he was able to return to action.

Given that Emery is now fighting for his future this week, he could really have done without the loss of such a key member of his squad.