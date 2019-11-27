Bad news for Unai Emery as reports indicate Arsenal are weighing up potential replacements

There is so much in the press about Unai Emery just now that he must know his position is being constantly questioned. He keeps getting bad results on the pitch and something will have to give at some point.

They play Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow night where a win wouldn’t be enough to completely secure his future, but it might buy him some time with the club’s board.

The outcome of that game may not even matter if some reports are to be believed. The Telegraph recently reported on his situation and it’s not positive reading if you are in the Emery camp.

They suggest Arsenal have now begun the process of weighing up potential replacements as they decide what to do about his position. They also suggest that there’s a feeling at the club that he will be gone soon unless he produces an incredible run of results.

Sacking a manager is only ever one side of the job from the club’s perspective, they need to have someone lined up who will come in and improve things. If they don’t have a plan, then they could end up panicking and appointing someone even worse after Emery goes.

The story does suggest that the current candidates being considered are Max Allegri and Nuno Espirito Santo. Allegri is out of work so that could be more straight forward if he wanted the job, whereas they would need to convince Wolves to part with their manager if they wanted the Portuguese boss.

If these reports are true then alarm bells must be ringing for Emery. It’s all very well having some speculation over your future, but if your club is actively looking at replacements then it suggests their mind could be made up already.