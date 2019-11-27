Menu

These Chelsea fans give mixed response to surprise Frank Lampard selection decision vs Valencia

Chelsea take on Valencia in a big game in the Champions League tonight, and manager Frank Lampard has made one slightly risky call in defence.

Andreas Christensen comes in in central defence, replacing Fikayo Tomori alongside Kurt Zouma as the Blues travel for a tricky away game in Spain.

It remains to be seen if this will prove the right decision by Lampard, though it’s fair to say that youngster Tomori has played a lot of football this season and could perhaps benefit from a rest.

Despite mostly looking fairly solid for Chelsea, the 21-year-old remains inexperienced and perhaps looked a weak link in CFC’s team in their weekend loss away to Manchester City.

Christensen hasn’t played much this season, with tonight being his first start since September 28th, but he is perhaps a little better on the ball than Tomori.

Chelsea fans don’t seem entirely sure how to react to the news, with some worried about the presence of the Denmark international, while others back Lampard to have made the right decision…

