Manchester United are reportedly ready to cool their interest in a potential transfer swoop for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

Despite the fine form of the Foxes ace for club and country, it seems Man Utd may be happy with their current options after the emergence of exciting youngster Brandon Williams.

The 19-year-old has recently become more of a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team and has really taken the opportunities that have come his way.

According to the Times, this now means the Red Devils are less eager to go out and potentially spend big on signing Chilwell from Leicester.

This could end up being good news for Chelsea, who have also been linked with the England international in a recent report from the Telegraph.

Chilwell could no doubt provide an upgrade on the Blues’ left-back options, as Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have rotated in that position, while even Cesar Azpilicueta is being tried there against Valencia this evening.

A previous report from the Sun suggested the 22-year-old could cost as much as £50million to prise away from the King Power Stadium.

That could be a worthwhile investment for Chelsea or indeed any other top club, but it’s a big show of faith in Williams from Solskjaer if he’s no longer eager to splash the cash on Chilwell.