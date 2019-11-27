Liverpool’s Under-19s are having a very good night against Napoli, with this Curtis Jones screamer putting them 6-0 up.

Watch below as the 18-year-old, who captains the Reds at youth level, seals his hat-trick with this delightful long-range effort.

The captain bags a hat-trick ? Liverpool U19s continue the rout in the second half! Six goals to the good, thanks to this Curtis Jones screamer ? pic.twitter.com/NnUBvA8YT5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 27, 2019

Liverpool look like having some exciting young players coming through at the moment, with results like this showing the future is surely going to continue to be very bright at Anfield.

Jones has just three appearances to his name for LFC’s senior side, but if he carries on scoring like this, he’ll soon have a few more!