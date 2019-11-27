Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt showed why he’s one of the most exciting young players on the planet last night with his superb play to block a great chance for Atletico Madrid.

Juve beat Atletico 1-0 in their Champions League group game, and they have De Ligt to thank for helping them preserve their slender lead.

Watch the video clip above as De Ligt times his intervention to absolute perfection to block the shot at the last possible opportunity.

The Netherlands international joined Juventus from Ajax this summer and has certainly looked the real deal after earning this big move.