Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been an integral part of the Gunners’ squad since joining them from Borussia Dortmund last January. So far, Aubameyang has netted 50 goals while providing 12 assists in 80 appearances across all competitions.

According to the Daily Star, Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in signing the 30-year-old striker but the former are ahead in the race to sign him.

Aubameyang whose current contract expires in 2021, is currently valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt. The Mirror claimed a few days back that the 30-year-old striker postponed talks of a new deal due to interest from Barcelona.

Arsenal are currently in a tough situation, being eighth in the Premier League table and their best shot at silverware seems the Europa League. Aubameyang is one player the Gunners will rely on to turn things around and they will certainly try to keep him for a few years. However, a move to Barcelona will be hard to refuse especially when the Gunners captain can be a starter there with Luis Suarez approaching 33.