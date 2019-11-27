Manchester United are reportedly ready to make an exception to their usual strategy of not trying to make major signings in January with a move for Erling Haaland.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker has had a sensational start to the 2019/20 season, scoring a remarkable 26 goals in just 18 appearances in all competitions so far.

There’s no doubt Haaland is a special talent, with the 19-year-old surely only going to continue to improve and earn himself a move to a bigger club and more competitive league some time soon.

According to the Times, Man Utd hope to try to snap him up this winter in a deal likely to cost around £60million, and it’s fair to say that would likely be money well spent given the current state of their attack.

Haaland would surely be an upgrade on the struggling Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who have not really stepped up since the summer exits of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

This all leaves United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a little light up front, so there’s surely room for his fellow Norwegian to come in and bring the side more goals.

It also says a lot about how much Haaland has impressed United that the Times stress the club are willing to make an exception to their usual transfer strategy to try to get him signed up as quickly as possible.