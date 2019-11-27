Chelsea legend Branislav Ivanovic feels that Frank Lampard will be successful in any managerial job he’s in.

The 41-year-old replaced Maurizio Sarri as the Blues’ new manager and has done a decent job so far. Under Lampard, Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are close to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Ivanovic who played with Lampard for some years, said that he can succeed at any managerial job. Speaking to the Athletic, the Serbian international said: “Everybody who knows Frank – and I know him very well, which is the privilege of my life – knew he was going to be a success. If you put Frank in any job, he will be successful. The problem with being a manager is you always need results but Frank, as a person and as a man, will be successful in any job.

“I’m so happy and proud to see him in the position he is in, and I hope he will have the motivation and the luck to stay at Chelsea for many years.”

Lampard has so far done a fine job at Stamford Bridge and the Blues have a very good chance of finishing in the top four. Chelsea play a crucial Champions League fixture against Valencia today and a win could more or less book their place in the last 16 of the tournament. Following this game, the Blues play back to back home games in the Premier League against West Ham and Aston Villa.