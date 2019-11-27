Liverpool legend Michael Owen feels that his former club can win tonight’s fixture against Napoli at Anfield.

The Reds lost to Carlo Ancelotti’s side in their Champions League opener in Naples which remains to be their only defeat of the season so far. Since then, they have won all of their matches in the competition and lead their group with nine points.

Owen feels that Liverpool can win tonight’s fixture at Anfield. As quoted by the Mirror, the Reds legend told BetVictor: “Napoli are without a win in their last six in all competitions and currently sit seventh in Serie A. Holders Liverpool will be through to the last 16 of the competition with a win and they will be looking for revenge having lost the reverse fixture in Italy, for the second successive season, on Matchday One.

The Reds rode their luck at Selhurst Park on Saturday but they were excellent against City in their last home game, and I believe they will take all three points from what promises to be another wonderful Anfield occasion.”

Napoli have had a shaky run of form recently which has seen them drop to seventh in the Serie A table. Liverpool on the other hand have maintained their consistency and are heavy favorites to beat the Gli Azzurri like they did last season. However, Napoli have a pretty good team and can put up a tough fight against the Reds.

Following tonight’s encounter, Liverpool take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.