Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs to have held talks over the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old is widely considered to be one of Europe’s best young talents, having shown plenty of quality in his time in the Leverkusen first-team.

It now seems the race is on for Havertz’s signature ahead of the summer, with Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City vying to bring him to the Premier League in a deal likely to cost as much as £111million, according to Bild, as translated by the Metro.

United look in particular need for a signing like Havertz due to their current issues in midfield, with Pogba not really doing enough to win fans over in his time at Old Trafford, while he’s also had his struggles with injury this season.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Pogba were to leave and be replaced by Havertz or a similar player, though it remains to be seen if the Germany international would view the Red Devils as a more tempting option than some of his other rumoured suitors.

Liverpool, for instance, looks much more like the place a player like him would want to be right now after their huge improvement under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds won the Champions League last season and now look favourites for this season’s Premier League title, with other major honours surely on the way in the near future.

Havertz could be a great fit in this Liverpool side as he looks ideally suited to the style of play of his fellow countryman Klopp.