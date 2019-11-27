Loads of Liverpool fans are pretty surprised and unhappy to see right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold left on the bench for tonight’s Champions League clash against Napoli.

The England international has been one of the Reds’ most important players for the last few years, and it’s a bit of a mystery as to why Jurgen Klopp would leave him out of his starting XI for a game as big as this one.

It seems Joe Gomez will be starting at right-back instead, despite not being anywhere near as effective going forward, usually putting in his best performances at centre-back.

In a rather cautious-looking team in general, there’s also no room for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain despite some fine recent performances, particularly in Europe.

It’s fair to say this is not going down too well with Liverpool fans on Twitter ahead of tonight’s game at Anfield.

LFC won the Champions League last season but lost to Napoli in their group game earlier this term, so cannot take anything for granted against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

