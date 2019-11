Tonight’s game between Liverpool and Napoli got a little heated in the second half.

Watch below as Reds stars clash with their opponents – and the referee a bit as well!

Liverpool went behind early on to Dries Mertens’ goal, but eventually grabbed an equaliser through Dejan Lovren.

The result is not ideal, leaving LFC needing things to go their way in their final group game if they are to qualify for the knockout stages.