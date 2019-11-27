Menu

Video: Liverpool youngster tells Harvey Elliott to ‘shut his mouth’ as bizarre row erupts during 7-0 win

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones was involved in a controversial moment on the pitch in today’s 7-0 thrashing of Napoli Under-19s.

The 18-year-old scored a hat-trick for the Reds youngsters, and seemed to get involved in a row with Harvey Elliott.

It seems Elliott, who joined from Fulham in the summer, wanted to take a penalty for Liverpool, though Jones ended up taking it instead.

He then appears to tell Elliott to shut his mouth or he’ll take the next one!

We’re not sure Liverpool fans will want to see two of their talented young players fighting like this, though perhaps it shows a healthy competitive mentality in the squad…

